Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman in her 70s at a Co-op store in Waterfoot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at the Co-op on Bacup Road on March 21.

Following a public appeal, Lancashire Police confirmed that the man, from Bacup, was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of Section 20 assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault at a Co-op store in Waterfoot | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided information.”

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can contact Lancashire Police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

For anonymous tips, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached at 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always call 999.