Man, 28, arrested after woman in her 70s suffers ‘serious hip injury’ in Lancashire Co-op attack
The incident occurred at the Co-op on Bacup Road on March 21.
Following a public appeal, Lancashire Police confirmed that the man, from Bacup, was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of Section 20 assault.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided information.”
