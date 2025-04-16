Man, 28, arrested after woman in her 70s suffers ‘serious hip injury’ in Lancashire Co-op attack

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
A man has been arrested in connection with an assault on a woman in her 70s at a Co-op store in Waterfoot.

The incident occurred at the Co-op on Bacup Road on March 21.

Following a public appeal, Lancashire Police confirmed that the man, from Bacup, was arrested yesterday morning on suspicion of Section 20 assault.

A man has been arrested in connection with an assault at a Co-op store in Waterfoot | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and provided information.”

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area can contact Lancashire Police on 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

For anonymous tips, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached at 0800 555 111.

In an emergency, always call 999.

