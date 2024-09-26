Man, 18, charged and named after machete found discarded in garden in Preston
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ in the Avenham area on Wednesday.
An 18-year-old man was stopped by officers after attempting to run away from the scene as they arrived.
A machete was later found discarded in a garden nearby and the man was subsequently arrested.
Tyreese Samuels-West, 18, of Lulworth Avenue, Ashton-On-Ribble, was later charged with possession of a knife in a public place
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
He was scheduled to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.
“It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation, and fraud, all of which can cause serious harm to local communities.”
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.