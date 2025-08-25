West Lancashire Borough Council and the Canal & River Trust are encouraging residents and visitors to explore the borough’s waterways following a major upgrade of the Leeds & Liverpool Canal towpath between Appley Bridge and Parbold.

The Council has partnered with the Trust to successfully complete work on the canal towpath. Previously difficult for people to use in wet weather due to muddy conditions, the historic towpath has been transformed into a high-quality, all-weather, accessible route for everyone to enjoy all year round.

The enhanced 3.5km long and between 2 and 2.5 metres wide towpath now offers improved connections between the villages of Parbold and Appley Bridge, encouraging more active travel and outdoor activity. Additional work included vegetation removal and structural repairs to the towpath bank.

The project was made possible thanks to West Lancashire Borough Council through £385,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and £107,371 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

The canal towpath in Parbold | Google

Councillor Gareth Dowling, Deputy Leader and Lead Member for Planning and Community Safety, said: “We're delighted to see this part of the project completed and for residents from across West Lancashire and beyond to now be able to use this section of the towpath for walking, taking their dogs out for a walk, cycling with families and friends and enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

"Working with the Canal & River Trust over many years, West Lancashire Borough Council has invested hundreds of thousands of pounds into towpath upgrades right along its stretch through our borough and we've seen huge benefits in that time."

Rebecca Mason, Enterprise Manager at waterways charity Canal & River Trust, added: “Our charity works to keep the historic Leeds & Liverpool navigable for boats and available for local people to use and get close to nature. We’re delighted to see the improvements along the canal completed. It is a great example of working with our partners to make a real difference for the local community in West Lancashire.”