Major update after disruption at Household Waste Recycling Centres following surge in demand

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 18:46 BST
Most Household Waste Recycling Centres in Lancashire have now reopened following unprecedented demand during the recent good weather.

Since Sunday, April 6, many centres temporarily stopped accepting waste while sites were cleared.

All locations, except Clitheroe, Longridge and Chorley, have now reopened.

Most Household Waste Recycling Centres in Lancashire have now reopened following unprecedented demand
Most Household Waste Recycling Centres in Lancashire have now reopened following unprecedented demand | Lancashire County Council

Sites including Lancaster, Burnley, Preston, Altham, Clitheroe and Haslingden were among those affected by temporary closures.

Clitheroe Household Waste Recycling Centre remains closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays and will reopen as usual on Friday, April 11.

Longridge Household Waste Recycling Centre will reopen at noon on Wednesday, April 9 following a slight delay from its usual 9am opening.

Chorley Household Waste Recycling Centre, which closed on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 8, will reopen on Wednesday, April 9.

As the upcoming weekend is expected to be busy, residents are advised to regularly check our Facebook page and website for the latest updates.

Steve Scott, head of Waste Management at Lancashire County Council said: “We appreciate that the sunny weather meant a lot of people wanted to enjoy some spring cleaning but it has led to a very busy weekend.

“We dealt with unprecedented numbers of residents wishing to use our Household Waste Recycling Centres and unfortunately we needed to close all of the sites at times while our hard-working staff dealt with the demand.

“We have done everything we can to clear all the sites and we are hoping to reopen Longridge and Chorley Household Waste Recycling Centres on Wednesday and Clitheroe Household Waste Recycling Centre on Friday.

“We are expecting another busy weekend and urge residents keep checking our Facebook page and website as we will share the latest information here on closures.”

Related topics:ClitheroeLancashire County CouncilChorleyPreston

