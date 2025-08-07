Penwortham Cricket Club has revealed an ambitious transformation plan - but needs your help to make it a reality.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club - which dates back 140 years - and where Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff played in 2011 alongside his brother Chris - has tabled a planning application for a new, accessible community building at its site off Leyland Road.

The modular building - on the site of the existing the existing scorebox and changing rooms - would incorporate energy-efficient systems and materials throughout and would support year-round community activity, including sport, events, and health initiatives.

It would even have a roof-top viewing space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building would be a single-storey structure with an overall external height of 3.2 meters and an internal ceiling height of 2.6 meters. It features a flat roof detail, enabling a community rooftop viewing space providing unparalleled views of the cricket. The rooftop has a proposed pergola structure to provide shelter from the elements. Access to the building will be from the existing entrance and car park.

It’s been described as Phase 1 of the club’s Vision Project - a transformative redevelopment plan that will shape the future of facilities at Middleforth Green.

An artist's impression of how new facilities at Penwortham Cricket Club could look. | Penwortham Cricket Club/SRBC

Club bosses have said: “Our vision is simple: create cutting-edge, sustainable facilities that ensure a resilient financial future for Penwortham Cricket Club while offering a welcoming, inclusive space for all in the local area. We’re now at the planning stage — and we need your support to bring Phase 1 to life. Our Goal: Raise an initial £30,000 towards our £85,000 target for Phase 1.”

Crowdfunding is now live and runs until August 20.

A statement to South Ribble Borough Council says: “This development will enhance the club’s ability to serve the public and ensure it remains a thriving, inclusive hub for Penwortham for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phase 2 of the vision is the redevelopment of the existing clubhouse and function room. Club leaders say they want to a “fresh, modern upgrade to enhance community use, events, and cricketing activity.”

The club

The club currently provides opportunities for all ages and genders, including seven senior men’s teams, three women’s teams, six junior teams, and national ECB programmes such as All Stars (ages 4–8) and Dynamos (girls aged 8–11). During the Covid-19 pandemic, the club converted its clubhouse into a vaccination centre, delivering over 24,000 vaccinations to residents across South Ribble.

Freddie Flintoff, the former England and Lancashire cricketer, played for Penwortham Cricket Club in Lancashire's Palace Shield. He joined the club in 2011, signing to play alongside his brother Chris. This marked a return to club cricket for Flintoff after his initial retirement from professional cricket due to a knee injury.

Decision

A decision on the current application will be made by planning bosses at South Ribble Borough Council in coming weeks.