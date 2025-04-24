'Major' train disruption at Liverpool Lime Street causes delays to Lancashire services

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2025, 16:21 BST
Train services between Liverpool Lime Street and nearby stations face suspensions, causing significant delays for major operators.

Services between Liverpool Lime Street and Huyton/Liverpool South Parkway were closed this afternoon while emergency services dealt with an incident.

Lines have now reopened, however, ‘major disruption’ is expected until 6.00pm.

Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, Northern, London Northwestern Railway, TransPennine Express and Transport for Wales are impacted, with National Rail warning of cancellations and delays of up to 60 minutes for services to/from Liverpool Lime Street.

Affected routes

  • Avanti West Coast between Liverpool Lime Street and London Euston
  • East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham / Norwich
  • Northern between Liverpool Lime Street and Warrington Central / Manchester Oxford Road / Manchester Airport / Wigan North Western / Blackpool North
  • London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool Lime Street and Birmingham New Street
  • TransPennine Express between Liverpool Lime Street and Cleethorpes / Hull / Newcastle / Glasgow Central
  • Transport for Wales between Liverpool Lime Street and Crewe / Wrexham General
Liverpool Lime Street looking resplendent in the sun after being revamped and pedestrianised. Image: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.comLiverpool Lime Street looking resplendent in the sun after being revamped and pedestrianised. Image: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.com
Liverpool Lime Street looking resplendent in the sun after being revamped and pedestrianised. Image: SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.com | SakhanPhotography - stock.adobe.com

Avanti West Coast customer advice

If your train is cancelled, your ticket is valid on one of the two Avanti West Coast services immediately before your booked train, or one of the two immediately after.

You may use your ticket on the following services, at no extra cost:

  • Merseyrail between Liverpool Lime Street and Chester
  • London Northwestern Railway between Liverpool South Parkway and Birmingham New Street, please note London Northwestern Railway are also affected by this disruption
  • Transport for Wales between Chester and Crewe

East Midlands Railway customer advice

You should continue to travel as originally planned however your journey may be delayed by up to 60 minutes.

If you are travelling from Liverpool Lime Street, you can travel on a Merseyrail train from Liverpool Lime Street to Liverpool Central, to connect with a train to Liverpool Lime Street. This route is applicable in both directions.

If you are travelling onwards to Chester, you can use your ticket at no extra cost with Merseyrail. If you are travelling onwards to Crewe you can use your ticket with Transport for Wales. This route is applicable in both directions.

East Midlands Railway are currently looking at alternative arrangements to keep you on the move. Please remember that this can take time and be assured that our team are working tirelessly to arrange this as quickly as possible for you.

Passengers in Lancashire faced delays as a result of the disruptionPassengers in Lancashire faced delays as a result of the disruption
Passengers in Lancashire faced delays as a result of the disruption | Google

Northern customer advice

You may use your ticket on the following services, at no extra cost, via any reasonable route to your destination:

  • East Midlands Railway
  • London Northwestern Railway
  • Merseyrail
  • TransPennine Express

London North Western customer advice

You may use your ticket on the following services, at no extra cost:

  • Avanti West Coast between Liverpool Lime Street, Liverpool South Parkway and Birmingham New Street
  • Merseyrail between Liverpool Lime Street and Liverpool South Parkway

TransPennine Express customer advice

You can use your ticket at no extra cost on the following:

  • Avanti West Coast between Preston and Glasgow Central, on the 16:53 and 17:41 departures from Preston towards Glasgow Central only
  • East Midlands Railway between Liverpool Lime Street (once lines reopen), Manchester Piccadilly and Sheffield
  • Merseyrail services between Liverpool Central and Liverpool South Parkway, and also between Liverpool Central and Ormskirk
  • Northern between Liverpool Lime Street (once lines reopen), Newton-le-Willows / Warrington Central and Manchester Piccadilly, and also between Ormskirk and Preston

Rail replacement transport has been requested to run in both directions between:

  • Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Piccadilly via Liverpool South Parkway, Warrington Central, Birchwood, Irlam and Urmston
  • Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria via Newton-le-Willows
  • Liverpool Lime Street and Preston via St Helens Central and Wigan North Western
