Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police and emergency services are currently on the scene following a serious road traffic collision on a country road.

This morning, police revealed that they had been called out to an incident on Crown Point Road in Burnley, with the entire road currently closed form Burnley Road to Woodplumpton Road.

Emergency services have advised people to avoid the area as it is expected to be shut for some time, with reports also emerging that an air ambulance was called to the scene.