Major changes to Preston car garage looks as Vauxhall, Fiat and Arbarth to join Peugeot sales
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bosses at Stellantis &You UK Limited, which runs the Peugeot garage in Blackpool Road previously known as Robins and Day, have tabled plans for a major refurbishment with Preston City Council.
They are looking for permission to provide a new showroom and updated service reception and workshop facilities. In documents seen by the Post, bosses say that alongside Peugeot, the new showroom would also house Vauxhall and Fiat/Abarth models.
Alterations required include replacement doors and windows, the installation of new vehicle access doors, repainting of existing cladding and shopfronts, and the demolition and replacement of the wash bay to create a larger facility. The predominent proposed colour theme is dark grey.
There would also be changes to the parking at the garage. Reconfiguation would mean on-site parking spaces would reduce by 27 - from 114 down to 87, but used car display spaces would increase from 45 to 64.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.