Major change to blood test services at Royal Preston Hospital starting next week
From Monday, October 21, ‘urgent’ GP blood tests currently provided at Royal Preston Hospital’s blood test clinic will be moving to Healthport Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), Vicarage Lane, Fulwood.
Only urgent GP-requested blood tests will be carried out at the Diagnostic Centre and routine GP blood tests will not be performed by Lancashire Teaching Hospitals at any location.
Other changes that will take effect include:
Royal Preston Hospital
Hospital blood requests only (walk in – no appointment needed).
No urgent or routine GP bloods will be taken.
Location: Main entrance
Opening times: 8.30am - 5pm, Monday to Friday. We ask that you attend before 4.30pm to ensure you are seen as the clinics close at 5pm prompt.
Chorley and South Ribble Hospital Hospital blood requests (walk in – no appointment needed).
Urgent GP blood requests (walk in – no appointment needed) – limited availability
No routine GP bloods will be taken
Location: Pathology (Level 3) – see directions below
Opening times: 8.30am - 5pm, Monday to Friday. We ask that you attend before 4.30pm to ensure you are seen as the clinics close at 5pm prompt.
Healthport Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) Hospital blood requests (walk in – no appointment needed).
Urgent GP blood requests (walk in – no appointment needed) – limited availability.
No routine GP bloods will be taken.
Location: Vicarage Lane, Fulwood, PR2 8DW (free parking).
Opening times: 8.30am – 12.30pm, Monday to Friday. We ask that you attend before 12noon to ensure you are seen as the clinics close at 12.30pm prompt.
More information can be found HERE.
