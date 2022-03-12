Main road between Preston and Longridge closed after collision
The main road between Preston and Longridge was closed for a time on Saturday afternoon after a road traffic collision.
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 2:23 pm
Updated
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 3:40 pm
Preston Police advised early on Saturday afternoon that Preston Road in Grimsargh was shut at its junction with Douglas Lane.
Two fire engines from Preston and Longridge attended and confirmed the incident involved one vehicle. Firefighters used cutting equipment to rescue one casualty, who was taken to hospital by ambulance .