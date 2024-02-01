Magpies passed test of character in fine style with 3-2 victory over Alfreton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having been as high as third in the table not that long ago, the Magpies slipped out of the top seven altogether at the weekend when they were held 1-1 at home by Farsley Celtic.

That result meant Preece’s men had only picked up one point from a possible nine since the turn of the year.

Despite having games in hand, Chorley were in danger of being swallowed up by the rest of the chasing pack.

Harvey Smith, centre, celebrates after equalising for Chorley against Alfreton (photo: David Airey/dia_images)

And things were looking ominous when they fell behind early to Town at Victory Park.

However, they hit back strongly to take the lead courtesy of goals from Harvey Smith and Jack Hazlehurst, and although the visitors levelled proceedings in the second half, the hosts hit the winner late on through Carlton Unaezuonu.

The win saw Chorley move up to sixth in the table – five points behind third-placed Scarborough Athletic with three games in hand.

"They took the lead and it is a fortuitous goal,” said Preece. “Then you’re thinking, ‘Have we got what it takes?’

"We have talked about it, we needed to stand up for ourselves and be strong.

"It was an unbelievably good result for us against an unbelievably good Alfreton side.”

Preece takes his team to Warrington Town this weekend but will have to check on his squad’s physical state.

Goalkeeper Matty Urwin missed the game on Tuesday and is likely to be out for a few weeks. He was replaced by loan signing Max Dearnley.