Magpies have adjusted well to the loss of key individuals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A change of ownership coupled with the loss of a number of key individuals amongst the playing squad meant many fans were apprehensive on the eve of the new National League North season.

However, the transition of Prince Yemoh as the club’s new owner has appeared to have gone seamlessly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on the pitch, the squad has done well to overcome the loss of key individuals such as captain and defensive kingpin Scott Leather, goalscorer Connor Hall and flying winger Jon Ustabasi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match action from Chorley’s 1-1 draw against Scunthorpe United (photo and back page picture: David Airey/@dia_images)

Justin Johnson – who was a bit-part player last season – has stepped up to the plate over the first couple of months.

While new boy Jack Hazlehurst has certainly provided a creative spark in midfield since signing from City of Liverpool.

Experienced defender Mark Ellis has provided stability at the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preece admits he was concerned by the departure of such quality players, but had faith that his new-look squad could cope.

Last weekend they drew 1-1 with title favourites Scunthorpe United and they currently reside just a couple of places outside the play-offs by virtue of goal difference. "When you lose the goals that we lost in Connor and Bashi and then on top of that, Scotty decides to take time out,” said Preece, who has brought in striker David Moyo and young wideman Jack Moore on loan from Blackpool.

"They are key critical players for you and trying to replace those is a thankless task.

"You could say that Mark Ellis is a direct replacement for Scotty. Jack is a different type of player to Bashi but we have not really replaced Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to find another way of finding those goals and adjusting to that.

"Justin has hit the ground running this season and he has given us impetus.

"Around that, everybody else has sort of carried on from last year and have that desire to go and do better than we did last year.”

Meanwhile, Chorley will attempt to go within one win of the first-round proper of the FA Cup this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preece’s men travel to fellow National League North outfit Curzon Ashton in the third round of qualifying.

It is well documented that the Magpies have a proud recent record in the competition.

In 2017 and 2018, they reached the first-round proper before losing to Fleetwood Town and Doncaster Rovers respectively. And, of course, in the 2020/21 season they enjoyed an epic run to the fourth round, eventually losing to Premier League Wolves.

The trip to Curzon won’t be easy though, especially as they will be looking for revenge after losing to the Magpies 1-0 at the Tameside Stadium earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad