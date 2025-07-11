A man terrorised four shops with a machete during a violent 20-minute spree in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Tattersall, 25, of Ambleside Road, Ribbleton, brandished the weapon in a series of attempted raids on the evening of April 18.

Masked and armed, he targeted shops in close proximity to each other in a shocking burst of criminal activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Tattersall terrorised four shops with a machete during a violent 20-minute spree in Preston | Lancashire Police

Tattersall's spree began at 6.39pm when he stormed into a shop wearing a balaclava and demanded cash from the till.

The quick-thinking shopkeeper raised the alarm, forcing Tattersall to flee empty-handed.

Just four minutes later, he struck again - entering a second store with the same threatening behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brave staff member shouted for help and he again fled the scene without any money.

By 6.47pm, Tattersall had attempted his third robbery, once more wielding the machete and demanding cash.

The shop owner shouted for someone to call the police and Tattersall fled the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His final attack came at 6:56pm when he succeeded in stealing £100 in cash after threatening a shop worker at knifepoint.

An investigation began and Tattersall was identified as the person responsible.

He was arrested and later charged with robbery, three counts of attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Following a trial, Tattersall was found guilty on all counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on October 30.

Det Con Ben Clegg, of Preston CID, said: “Tattersall threatened people for 20 minutes, for his own selfish gain. He then chose to put the victims through a trial, and re-live those moments, instead of admitting his guilt.

“I thank the jury for their careful consideration, and hope that following sentencing, the victims can begin to move forward with their lives, knowing Tattersall has been brought to justice.”