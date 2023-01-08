M61 northbound crash causes delays near Rivington services
A motorway crash held up the M61 northbound close to Rivington Services from around 12:25pm this afternoon (Sunday).
By Hannah Bridgeman
6 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 3:14pm
Two lanes were shut on the motorway close to Rivington Services as long queues built up on the northbound stretch.
Inrix initially said: "Two lanes closed and stationary traffic due to accident on M61 Northbound after M61 (Rivington Services). Lanes two and three (of three) between J6 and J8."
All lanes have now been cleared, as emergency services acted quickly to ensure lanes on the stretch reopened by 1pm.