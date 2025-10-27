Delays of nearly two hours have been reported on the M61 after a crash between Chorley and Middlebrook.

The collision was reported on the southbound carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich) this morning.

Two out of three lanes were subsequently closed while emergency services attended the scene.

National Highways reported ten miles of congestion on approach and delays of 110 minutes.