M60 LIVE: Motorway reopens near Trafford Centre after police incident – long delays easing
Traffic on the M60 near the Trafford Centre was stopped due to a police-led incident this afternoon.
All vehicles were held on the anti-clockwise carriageway between Junctions 10 and 9 at around 2:50pm, causing significant delays.
Key Events
- Traffic held on the M60 anti-clockwise between junction 10 at 9
- 45-minute delays reported and approximately six miles of congestion
- The incident is being led by Greater Manchester Police.
- M60 closed
- Diversions put in place
- All lanes reopen
Motorway reopens in both directions
Clockwise diversion
Road users travelling clockwise are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.
- Leave the M60 clockwise at J9.
- At the M60 J9/B5158 Lostock Circle roundabout, take the first exit onto the B5158 westbound.
- At the B5158/B5214 Davyhulme Circle roundabout, take the third exit onto the B5214 northbound.
- At the B5214/M60 J10 Redclyffe Circle roundabout, take the first exit and re-join M60 clockwise.
Anti-clockwise diversion
Road users travelling anti-clockwise are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs.
- Exit the M60 anti-clockwise at J10.
- At the M60 J10/B5214 Redclyffe Circle roundabout, take the third exit onto the B5214 southbound.
- At the B5214/B5158 Davyhulme Circle roundabout, take the first onto the B5158 eastbound.
- At the B5158/M60 J9 Lostock Circle roundabout, take the fourth exit and re-join the M60 anti-clockwise.
National Highways are reporting delays of 45 minutes in the area.