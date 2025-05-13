Live

M60 LIVE: Motorway reopens near Trafford Centre after police incident – long delays easing

By Sean Gleaves

Published 13th May 2025, 16:48 BST
Traffic on the M60 near the Trafford Centre was stopped due to a police-led incident this afternoon.

All vehicles were held on the anti-clockwise carriageway between Junctions 10 and 9 at around 2:50pm, causing significant delays.

Follow our live blog below for real-time updates:

M60 LIVE: Traffic held near Trafford Centre due to police incident

Key Events

  • Traffic held on the M60 anti-clockwise between junction 10 at 9
  • 45-minute delays reported and approximately six miles of congestion
  • The incident is being led by Greater Manchester Police.
  • M60 closed
  • Diversions put in place
  • All lanes reopen
Tue, 13 May, 2025, 18:26 BST

Motorway reopens in both directions

A spokesman for National Highways said: “All lanes are now open in both directions on the M60 between J10 TraffordPark and J9.

“The earlier @gmptraffic led incident has now cleared.

“Delays of approx. 30 minutes on the approach remain in both directions. Approx 5 miles of congestion, both ways.”

Tue, 13 May, 2025, 17:07 BSTUpdated 17:08 BST

Clockwise diversion

Road users travelling clockwise are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.

  • Leave the M60 clockwise at J9.
  • At the M60 J9/B5158 Lostock Circle roundabout, take the first exit onto the B5158 westbound.
  • At the B5158/B5214 Davyhulme Circle roundabout, take the third exit onto the B5214 northbound.
  • At the B5214/M60 J10 Redclyffe Circle roundabout, take the first exit and re-join M60 clockwise.
placeholder image
Contributed
Tue, 13 May, 2025, 17:04 BSTUpdated 17:05 BST

Anti-clockwise diversion

Road users travelling anti-clockwise are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

  • Exit the M60 anti-clockwise at J10.
  • At the M60 J10/B5214 Redclyffe Circle roundabout, take the third exit onto the B5214 southbound.
  • At the B5214/B5158 Davyhulme Circle roundabout, take the first onto the B5158 eastbound.
  • At the B5158/M60 J9 Lostock Circle roundabout, take the fourth exit and re-join the M60 anti-clockwise.
placeholder image
Department for Transport
Tue, 13 May, 2025, 17:03 BSTUpdated 17:03 BST

M60 closed

National Highways are reporting delays of 45 minutes in the area.

Tue, 13 May, 2025, 17:02 BST

Pictures from the scene

placeholder image
National Highways
placeholder image
National Highways
placeholder image
placeholder image
National Highways
Tue, 13 May, 2025, 16:55 BST

Long delays building in the area

placeholder image
AA
Tue, 13 May, 2025, 16:45 BST

Traffic is held on the M60 anti-clockwise

