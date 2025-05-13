M60 diversion routes as police-led incident shuts motorway near Trafford Centre

Diversions have been put in place on the M60 after a police-led incident shut the motorway near the Trafford Centre.

All vehicles were stopped on the anti-clockwise carriageway between Junctions 10 and 9 at around 2:50pm today.

The motorway was later closed in both directions while the incident was resolved, resulting in 45-minute delays and six miles of traffic.

Diversions were put in place on the M60 after a police-led incident shut the motorway near the Trafford Centre | National Highways

Diversions were subsequently put in place to help ease the congestion.

Anti-clockwise diversion

Road users travelling anti-clockwise are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit the M60 anti-clockwise at J10.

At the M60 J10/B5214 Redclyffe Circle roundabout, take the third exit onto the B5214 southbound.

At the B5214/B5158 Davyhulme Circle roundabout, take the first onto the B5158 eastbound.

At the B5158/M60 J9 Lostock Circle roundabout, take the fourth exit and re-join the M60 anti-clockwise.

Clockwise diversion

Road users travelling clockwise are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs.

Leave the M60 clockwise at J9.

At the M60 J9/B5158 Lostock Circle roundabout, take the first exit onto the B5158 westbound.

At the B5158/B5214 Davyhulme Circle roundabout, take the third exit onto the B5214 northbound.

At the B5214/M60 J10 Redclyffe Circle roundabout, take the first exit and re-join M60 clockwise.