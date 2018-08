Two lanes of the southbound junction 33 of the M6, at Galgate near Lancaster, are now flowing after traffic halted due a serious accident.

One vehicle needed attention from firefighters after bursting into flames, and is now a write-off.

But serious injuries were avoided.

A Lancashire Police spokesman commented: “All parties are safe and well with minor injuries.

“Some disruption but two lanes now flowing.”

An ambulance crew was also on the scene.