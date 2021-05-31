M6 reopened after truck breaks down near Preston
The M6 has fully reopened after a truck broke down near Preston.
Monday, 31st May 2021, 3:53 pm
Updated
Monday, 31st May 2021, 3:56 pm
Going northbound on the motorway between junction 31 (Preston, Blackburn and A59 Clitheroe) and junction 31a (Preston East and Longridge), there was a two lane closure in place just after 3pm.
A truck had broken down with traffic officers sent to deal with the incident.
Highways England has now confirmed that the truck has been moved to the hard shoulder and all lane are now running normally.