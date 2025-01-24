M6 northbound reopens near Lancaster after trees made safe as Storm Éowyn hits

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The M6 northbound has reopened near Lancaster after National Highways ensured the trees on the roadside were safe to pass during Storm Éowyn.

The closure was put in place on the between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Halton) at approximately midday today.

Police said the motorway was closed as they assisted National Highways in “ensuring trees on the roadside are safe to pass and are stable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The M6 northbound was closed near Lancaster while National Highways ensured the trees on the roadside were safe to passThe M6 northbound was closed near Lancaster while National Highways ensured the trees on the roadside were safe to pass
The M6 northbound was closed near Lancaster while National Highways ensured the trees on the roadside were safe to pass | National Highways

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

“In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

In an update posted at 2.10pm, officers confirmed the motorway had reopened.

The closure came as Storm Éowyn brought winds of up to 80mph to the county, with 100mph gust predicted in other parts of the UK.

Forecasters said the weather conditions brought a “risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors”, with “very dangerous” driving conditions because of fallen trees and other debris.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also warned of the potential for damage to buildings and homes.

An amber weather warning for wind covering all of Lancashire came into force at 6am today and will end at 9pm.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Storm Éowyn will move across the northwest of the UK on Friday, clearing to the northeast on Friday night.

“This will bring a spell of very strong west to southwesterly winds, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph fairly widely inland, 70-80 mph in some areas, and 80-90 mph along more exposed coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It should be noted that there may be a slight reduction in wind strength for a time as the centre of Storm Éowyn passes overhead, this most likely in parts of Northern Ireland and western Scotland, before winds rapidly increase again. Winds will gradually ease later on Friday.”

Related topics:LancasterStorm ÉowynNational HighwaysLancashire PoliceTrees

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice