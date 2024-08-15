M6 northbound reopens following fatal single-vehicle crash near Kendal
The single-vehicle collision occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 37 (Killington) and 36 (Crooklands) at around 11am on Thursday.
All lanes were subsequently closed as emergency services worked at the scene.
Southbound traffic was also temporarily stopped to allow the air ambulance to land.
A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: “The northbound carriageway is likely to remain closed for some time whilst police and partners continue their work at the scene of the incident, which occurred at around 11am.”
All emergency services attended the incident, with a diversion put in place as crews worked at the scene.
At 1pm, National Highways confirmed traffic caught within the closure was being released via the rear of the queue.
“Vehicles are released in batches so please listen to any instructions given,” a spokesman said.
“We appreciate your patience with this.”
Two miles of traffic was reported in the area, with motorists were advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
At 7pm, it was confirmed that the northbound carriageway had reopened.
Residual delays of around ten minutes remained in the area.
