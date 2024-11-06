M6 LIVE: Motorway reopens after lorry driver killed and five injured in yesterday's crash
The collision occurred between junctions 32 (Broughton) and 33 (Hampson Green) at around 11.20am on Wednesday.
A lorry travelling northbound smashed through the central reservation before crashing into several other vehicles and overturning.
The lorry driver, a man in his 50s, sadly died at the scene.
The driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, also suffered “serious injuries”.
Three other people suffered “more minor injuries” in the collision, which involved a total of ten vehicles.
Follow our live blog below for the latest information:
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
LIVE: Fatal crash closes M6 near Garstang
Key Events
- M6 closed between junctions 32 and 33
- Police warn closure likely to be in place for 'number of hours'
- National Highways confirm vehicle has 'overturned'
- Air ambulance called to scene
- Police confirm one person has died
End of live blog
Thank you for following our live blog.
Latest traffic map
Pictures show extent of M6 repairs
The northbound carriageway reopened at around 4am on Thursday, but lane three remained closed for emergency barrier repairs.
At 12.25pm, National Highways confirmed the southbound carriageway had also reopened with lane three closed.
Click HERE for the full picture gallery.
M6 southbound partially reopens
The M6 southbound has partially reopened following yesterday’s crash.
Lane three will remain shut while the central reservation is repaired.
Lancashire Police warned traffic may heavier than usual due to the lane closure.
A spokesman for the force said: “If you have a satnav or mobile maps app, we'd recommend mapping your journey before setting off and leaving extra time to get to your destination.
“Drive safely and thank you for your patience.”
11 miles of delays along A6
There are long delays on the A6 from Garstang to Preston due to the ongoing M6 closure today.
Thousands of vehicles and hundreds of lorries heading south on the M6 towards Preston are being diverted off the motorway at junction 33 (Lancaster South) and along the A6 which runs parallel.
It’s causing severe congestion along the single-lane A6 with traffic queued for 11 miles through Hollins Lane, Cabus, Garstang, Catterall, Bilsborrow, Barton and Broughton, where the diverted traffic rejoins the M6 at junction 32 in Preston.
Southbound carriageway remains closed for surface repairs
The southbound carriageway remains completely closed for surface repairs between junctions 33 (Lancaster South, Garstang) and 32 (Preston, M55).
Two lanes of the northbound carriageway are now open, and one remains closed next to the central reservation as repairs to the barrier continue today.
In an update this morning, National Highways said the southbound carriageway “will be closed throughout the day” due to ongoing repairs at the scene.
Police confirm number of casualties after fatal crash
Lancashire Police said the lorry driver, a man in his 50s, died at the scene.
The force said two other people, the driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.
Three other people suffered more minor injuries.
Police warn closure likely to remain in place for 'some considerable time'
Latest traffic map of the area:
Motorway set to reopen between 4am and 4.15am
National Highways say the motorway is expected to reopen between 4am and 4.15am.
Police confirm one person has died
Lancashire Police have confirmed one person has sadly died in the crash.
Several others have sustained “serious injuries”.
A spokesman for the force added: “Emergency services remain at the scene and the motorway remains closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 23 while we continue to deal with the incident.
“The closure is likely to stay in place for some considerable time so please check before you travel as diversions are in place.”
Supporters attending Preston North End vs Sunderland match warned to avoid M6
Preston is experiencing gridlocked traffic ahead of tonight’s Championship fixture between Preston and Sunderland at Deepdale.
The two teams will be kicking off at 8pm.
Fans have taken to social media to warn their fellow supporters to avoid the motorway.
Lorry overturns after smashing through central reservation
Pictures from the scene show a lorry overturned after smashing through the central reservation.
Click HERE to find out more.
60-minute delays on M6 southbound between junctions 35 and 33
30-minute delays on M6 northbound between junctions 31A and 32
Delays building on A6
Delays are building on the A6 as motorists attempt to divert away from the motorway.
Northbound diversion
Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion route:
- Exit the M6 at J32 onto the M55
- Follow the M55 to J1
- Exit the J1 and take the third exit on to the A6Follow the A6 through Broughton, Barton, Bilsborrow and Garstang Re-join the M6 at J33 to continue north
Southbound diversion
Road users travelling southbound are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion route:
- Exit the M6 at J33 (Lancaster South)
- At the roundabout take the first exit at A6 Garstang, Blackpool, Fleetwood
- Follow the A6 southbound through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton,Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)
- Take the first roundabout exit for Birmingham M6
- Follow the M55 to re-join the M6 J32, heading south towards Birmingham