M6 in Bamber Bridge closed overnight between junction 29 and 30 due to police incident
The M6 was closed overnight between junction 29 (for the M65) and 30 (Bamber Bridge) due to apolice incident.
At 12:30 am on Monday, National Highways announced that the motorway was closed in both directions between junction 29 and 30 due to the incident.
They announced it had reopened at 3:19am.
Later this morning, a police spokesperson cofirmed the incident involved somebody in a mental health crisis, but the situation had been dealt with.