M6 diversion route details after overturned lorry and oil spill causes lane closure chaos
The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound between junction 34 (near Halton, Lancaster) and junction 35 due to an overturned lorry and fuel spill.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene to assist with traffic management. The southbound carriageway has also a lane 3 closure in place.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs'.
- Exit M6 J34, at the traffic signals turn left onto the A683.
- Follow A683 through Caton, Claughton, Hornby, Melling, Tunstall, Nether Burrow.
- At the junction with the A65 turn left towards Kirkby Lonsdale . Proceed along the A65 past Kirkby Lonsdale through the village of Lupton.
National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”