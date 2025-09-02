www.motorwaycameras.co.uk/National Highways

The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound between junction 34 (near Halton, Lancaster) and junction 35 due to an overturned lorry and fuel spill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene to assist with traffic management. The southbound carriageway has also a lane 3 closure in place.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Circle diversion symbol on road signs'.

Exit M6 J34, at the traffic signals turn left onto the A683.

Follow A683 through Caton, Claughton, Hornby, Melling, Tunstall, Nether Burrow.

At the junction with the A65 turn left towards Kirkby Lonsdale . Proceed along the A65 past Kirkby Lonsdale through the village of Lupton.

National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”