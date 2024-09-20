Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A car flipped onto its roof following a crash on the M58 near Skelmersdale.

The collision occurred between junctions 5 and the M6 at junction 26 at around 8am on Friday.

The eastbound carriageway was subsequently closed as emergency services worked at the scene.

Specialist contractors were also called to the area to treat and clear a “significant diesel spillage”.

A spokesman for National Highways added: “Recovery agents have now arrived at the scene and preparations are being made to recover the vehicles involved.”

The carriageway remained closed at around 2pm, but traffic was coping well.

A diversion route was put in place as the scene was cleared.

Road users were advised to follow the 'Hollow Circle' diversion symbol on road signs:

Exit the M58 eastbound at J5 onto the A577.

Remain on the A577 as it loops round towards "Pimbo Junction" and keep right towards Wigan/Up Holland.

Continue to the Windmill Roundabout and take the 3rd exit onto the A577 towards Up Holland/Hall Green

Stay on the A577 for approximately 3 mile to reach the M6 J26 near Orrel.

Turn right towards M6 J26 at the traffic light controlled T-junction to continue your journey.

Motorists were advised to allow extra journey time if the closure impacted their route.

At 4pm, National Highways confirmed the scene had been cleared.