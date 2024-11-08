M55 link road in Blackpool to close for five nights while ‘essential maintenance work’ is carried out
The A5230, which runs from Ashworth Road roundabout to junction 4 (Marton), will close overnight next week for maintenance work.
From Monday (November 11), the road will be closed overnight between 6.30pm to 2.30am for five nights, weather permitting.
During the closures, vehicles can still enter and exit the M55 motorway via junction 4 at the Preston New Road roundabout (near B&Q).
Diversion signs will be in place.
A spokesman for Blackpool Council said: “The closures are required for essential maintenance works, including cutting back overhanging vegetation and cleaning out the drainage gullies.
“These works will ensure road users can continue to use the road safely.”