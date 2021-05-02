M55 junction reopened after incident on bridge
The M55 at junction 4 near Marton in Blackpool is back open again after an incident caused temporary closure.
Sunday, 2nd May 2021, 5:58 pm
Motorists were held up for an hour because of the incident, which was not caused by a road accident as initially believed but due to concerns over the safety and wellbeing of a man on the bridge at Marton Circle.
The police and an ambulance attended the scene.
Insp Mark Hughes, of Blackpool Police, said: "The situation has been successfully resolved.
"The gentleman is safe and well and traffic has returned to normal."