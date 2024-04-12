Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Across the Fylde, 13 planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include new electric car chargers at a Morrisons supermarket, the conversion of a shop into a flat and changes to already approved housing developments amongst other applications.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.