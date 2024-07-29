Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lytham Coastguard had one of their “busiest afternoons on record” over the weekend.

The team responded to nine incidents in quick succession on Sunday afternoon.

Crews first assisted beach petrol after receiving reports of multiple missing children at 2.30pm.

With the children found and reunited safely, the focus switched to clearing the busy sandbanks along the coastline due to the incoming tide.

One family who were “unaware” they had been cut off by the tide near Waterloo Road were helped by members of the team.

While still on scene, members of the team were approached by a member of the public who reported a missing child.

The child was quickly located by another member of the public and reunited with their family.

The team then responded to reports of a small boat that was believed to be in difficulty at Starr Gate.

The owners of the dinghy were able to resolve their engine issue and safely returned to the shore unaided where they were given safety advice.

Crews were also made aware of jet ski's operating in a “dangerous manner”.

Due to another “high-priority emergency call coming in”, this was left in the hands of the boat club who assured crews they would take the appropriate action.

The team then quickly relocated to Seafield Road where a vehicle had become stuck in the tide as the owners recovered their boat onto a trailer.

Crews ensured all occupants were safely out of the vehicle and provided their details to Holyhead MRCC who could keep them updated on the vehicle's recovery.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard Lytham said: “HM Coastguard are not trained or equipped for the recovery of vehicles.

“Our responsibility in jobs of this type is to ensure the safety of the people involved only.”

After returning to station, the team were then tasked to another missing child near South Pier.

The child was safely located in the crowds by police and was returned to their parents.

While en route back to station, crews were tasked once more to concern for individuals in the water near Gynn Square.

The team were told the situation had been resolved safely by beach patrol prior to their arrival.

The team were then re-tasked to two missing children near St Annes Pier.

While en route, crews received further information that the children had been found safe and well.

While washing equipment at the station, the team were called after a person suffered a knee injury near Fairhaven Lake.

As the team arrived, a member of the public made them aware of a second casualty who had suffered a suspected broken wrist in the same location.

The team split into two, with the first group using a stretcher to extract the casualty with the knee injury over “difficult terrain”.

The other group supported paramedics by helping the individual with the suspected broken wrist.