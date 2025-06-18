One of Lancashire’s most iconic hospitality landmarks has been reimagined.

The Whitehall Hotel & Distillery in Darwen - a venue with more than a century of heritage - has officially relaunched under its original family estate name and vision: Springbank Manor.

The 15-bed hotel which stands in circa 1.8-acres of land, was sold to Michael Huckerby, the owner of the nearby The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham, last year. At that time, he vowed to “bring the building back to its former Victorian glory”.

Now, following a period of restoration and rebranding, Springbank Manor has welcomed guests for a private launch celebration attended by close partners, estate friends, and members of the local community.

“The relaunch of Springbank Manor marks a new chapter for this historic building,” said Mr Huckerby. “We’ve honoured its character while breathing fresh life into every detail — from the interiors and gardens to the guest experience itself. Our goal is to create something timeless, rooted in heritage, yet ready for the future.”

A room at Springbank Manor, Darwen | Mark Stinchon Photography

Springbank Manor will continue to offer boutique accommodation, refined dining, and bespoke event hosting — but with a heightened focus on luxury, sustainability, and community engagement. The on-site distillery, known for its craft spirits, remains a proud part of the estate's offering, with its successful tasting events and private tours.

Springbank Manor as originally named was built in 1898 as a family home, for Mill Owner John Pickup and his wife. The Whitehall became a hotel in the 1960s and has since been a mainstay of Lancashire hospitality for private and corporate guests.