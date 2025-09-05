A lorry has crashed into Southport Pier, just days after the cherished monument caught fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire broke out at he 165-year-old structure, which has been closed for safety reasons since December 2022, just before midnight on August 31, with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) stating the incident is believed have been accidental.

Now, Merseyside Police have confirmed that a HGV crashed into the Victorian pier this morning (September 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Lee Bleakley/Facebook

Damage to Southport pier after fire | Sefton Council/LDRS

In a statement, a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We received a call at 10.25am today that a truck had been in collision with the pier/bridge on Marine Drive.

“There was no damage to the bridge/pier. Damage to the truck is being deal with by the owners. Sefton Council has been notified.”

Sefton Council has been approached for a comment.