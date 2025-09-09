The streets of Longridge are set to come alive this weekend as the town hosts its annual Soapbox Derby | Neil Cross

The streets of Longridge are set to come alive this weekend as the town hosts its annual Soapbox Derby.

When does it start?

The Longridge Soapbox Derby returns this Sunday, with the first race set to kick off at 10:30am.

Additional heats will take place at 12.30pm and 2.30pm, giving spectators plenty of opportunities to catch the action.

Where does it take place?

The event runs along Berry Lane in Longridge, where over 7,500 spectators are expected to line the streets and cheer on the daring racers.

What can I expect to see?

Racers will navigate three challenging obstacles before crossing the finish line, putting their soapbox creations and driving skills to the test.

In addition to the races, visitors can explore a dedicated pit area, enjoy live entertainment, browse food stalls and take part in a range of family-friendly activities.

Who benefits from the event?

All proceeds from the Derby go to St Catherine’s Hospice, which provides personalised care for patients and their families.

The hospice works closely with local delivery partner Love Longridge to bring the event to life each year.

How can I get involved?

Local supporters will be joining the fun.

Pendle Hill Properties will hand out free flags to spectators and provide a selfie frame for photos along the route, adding to the festive atmosphere.

For full details on the Longridge Soapbox Derby, visit www.longridgesoapboxderby.co.uk.