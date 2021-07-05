Longridge schoolgirl left frightened after encounter with van driver

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses after a schoolgirl was pursued along Preston Road and confronted by men in white Ford Transit van at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, June 29. Pic: Google

Witnesses are wanted after the child was approached by men driving a white Ford Transit van along Preston Road at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, June 29.

She was not harmed, but police say the men 'frightened' the youngster during the encounter near the Old Oak pub, close to both Longridge High School and St Cecilia's Roman Catholic High School.

After scaring the child, the driver drove away and the schoolgirl made her way home to her parents, who reported the worrying incident to police.

Officers are seeking help from anyone who might have witnessed the encounter or who might have dashcam footage.

PC Nic Fielding said: "We are requesting information about a white Transit van which approached a young female on Preston Road, Longridge.

"This was near to the Old Oak Pub. Police have been informed that the female was spoken to by the occupants of the van, which frightened her, and she made her way home and reported this to her parents.

"Police are requesting information of the white van and if anyone was walking in this area and had witnessed the incident, could they please come forward and speak to the police with any relevant information.

"In addition, if there were any vehicles in the area with dashcam, please could the owner check their footage and pass this onto police."

Members of the public can email PC Fielding via email: [email protected]

In addition you can contact the police control room via 101 and quote log 1084 of June 29,2021. Or anonymously via crimestoppers 0800 555111.

