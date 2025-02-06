A Longridge man has been jailed after being caught carrying a knife in public.

Michael Moran, 47, of Derby Road, was wanted on recall to prison when he was spotted by officers in Cannon Street on Tuesday.

A lock-knife was found during a search of his belongings.

Michael Moran was jailed after he was caught carrying a knife in public in Preston | Lancashire Police

He was further arrested and later charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

Moran appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was sentenced to six months in prison.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.