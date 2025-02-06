Longridge man jailed after being caught carrying knife in public while wanted on prison recall
Michael Moran, 47, of Derby Road, was wanted on recall to prison when he was spotted by officers in Cannon Street on Tuesday.
A lock-knife was found during a search of his belongings.
He was further arrested and later charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
Moran appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning where he pleaded guilty to the offence.
He was sentenced to six months in prison.
