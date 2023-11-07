News you can trust since 1886
Longridge house fire sees three vehicles burst into flames on driveway

A car exploded into flames on a driveway, torching two other cars and part of a house last night (Monday, November 6).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT
Two fire engines were called to the home in Hollin Hall Drive, off Blackburn Road, at 10.46pm where they found three cars well alight in a driveway.

The fire also spread to a neighbouring home but no casualties were reported.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has not commented on the cause and whether the fire involved electric vehicles.

Three vehicles were involved in the fire which broke out on a driveway in Hollin Hall Drive, Longridge at 10.46pm on Monday, November 6

Crews from Chorley and South Shore, Blackpool tackled the car fire for nearly three hours on the same evening as 10 other engines and around 50 firefighters battled a huge blaze at an industrial estate just 1.5 miles away in Shay Lane.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 10.46pm, two fire engines from Chorley and South Shore attended a vehicle fire on Hollin Hall Drive, Longridge.

"The incident involved three vehicles and also affected a neighbouring property.

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one positive-pressure ventilation unit, and cutting gear to extinguish the fire.

"No casualties were reported. Crews remained in attendance for two hours and forty-five minutes.”

