A car exploded into flames on a driveway, torching two other cars and part of a house last night (Monday, November 6).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two fire engines were called to the home in Hollin Hall Drive, off Blackburn Road, at 10.46pm where they found three cars well alight in a driveway.

The fire also spread to a neighbouring home but no casualties were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has not commented on the cause and whether the fire involved electric vehicles.

Three vehicles were involved in the fire which broke out on a driveway in Hollin Hall Drive, Longridge at 10.46pm on Monday, November 6

Crews from Chorley and South Shore, Blackpool tackled the car fire for nearly three hours on the same evening as 10 other engines and around 50 firefighters battled a huge blaze at an industrial estate just 1.5 miles away in Shay Lane.

You can read our full report on the Shay Lane Industrial Estate fire here.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 10.46pm, two fire engines from Chorley and South Shore attended a vehicle fire on Hollin Hall Drive, Longridge.

"The incident involved three vehicles and also affected a neighbouring property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, one positive-pressure ventilation unit, and cutting gear to extinguish the fire.