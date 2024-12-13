Lancashire care home residents were treated to a 'hoot' of a day when they were visited by some feathered friends recently.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longridge Hall Care Home enjoyed a special visit from some owls from Lancashire Owl Experience.

What big eyes you have! | UGC

The Preston-based care home hosted six different species of birds of prey, giving residents the opportunity to come face-to-face with the animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those visiting Longridge were a Barn Owl, a Little Owl, an Indian Scops Owl and a Southern White faced Owl.

Saying hello. | UGC

The Lancashire Owl Experience held the session with a group of 30 residents, teaching them about the creatures and even giving them the chance to have them perched on their arms.

The visit was part of a programme of events at Longridge Hall, enabling those living there to try new activities and learn new skills, helping to enrich their lives and offer fresh experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those visiting Longridge were a Barn Owl, a Little Owl, an Indian Scops Owl and a Southern White faced Owl. | UGC

Read More Meet 10 new adorable December babies born at Royal Preston Hospital

Steve Harper, owner of the Lancashire Owl Experience, said: “It was fantastic to see the pure joy in the residents’ faces as they handled the owls and learned more about them.

“I think these sorts of activities, especially in care homes, truly help to invigorate residents and I’m thrilled to have visited Longridge with our bird of prey.”

Tracey Hartley, care home manager, added: “Our residents absolutely loved their visit from the Lancashire Owl Experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have lots of former farmers living with us, so it was incredibly special to see the looks on their faces as they were able to get so close to these beautiful creatures.

“Activities such as this are fantastic for improving concentration, enhancing senses and boosting mood – it was absolutely priceless watching them all enjoy it so much.”

Longridge Hall, which is part of Sandstone Care Group, offers both residential andm specialist dementia care, with facilities including 60 en-suite bedrooms, sensory room and gardens.