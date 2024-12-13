Longridge Care Home residents delighted to receive a flying visit from Lancashire Owl Experience

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 12:23 BST
Updated 13th Dec 2024, 12:37 BST
Lancashire care home residents were treated to a 'hoot' of a day when they were visited by some feathered friends recently.

Longridge Hall Care Home enjoyed a special visit from some owls from Lancashire Owl Experience.

What big eyes you have!placeholder image
What big eyes you have! | UGC

The Preston-based care home hosted six different species of birds of prey, giving residents the opportunity to come face-to-face with the animals.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among those visiting Longridge were a Barn Owl, a Little Owl, an Indian Scops Owl and a Southern White faced Owl.

Saying hello.placeholder image
Saying hello. | UGC

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The Lancashire Owl Experience held the session with a group of 30 residents, teaching them about the creatures and even giving them the chance to have them perched on their arms.

The visit was part of a programme of events at Longridge Hall, enabling those living there to try new activities and learn new skills, helping to enrich their lives and offer fresh experiences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Among those visiting Longridge were a Barn Owl, a Little Owl, an Indian Scops Owl and a Southern White faced Owl.placeholder image
Among those visiting Longridge were a Barn Owl, a Little Owl, an Indian Scops Owl and a Southern White faced Owl. | UGC

Steve Harper, owner of the Lancashire Owl Experience, said: “It was fantastic to see the pure joy in the residents’ faces as they handled the owls and learned more about them.

“I think these sorts of activities, especially in care homes, truly help to invigorate residents and I’m thrilled to have visited Longridge with our bird of prey.”

Tracey Hartley, care home manager, added: “Our residents absolutely loved their visit from the Lancashire Owl Experience.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have lots of former farmers living with us, so it was incredibly special to see the looks on their faces as they were able to get so close to these beautiful creatures.

“Activities such as this are fantastic for improving concentration, enhancing senses and boosting mood – it was absolutely priceless watching them all enjoy it so much.”

Longridge Hall, which is part of Sandstone Care Group, offers both residential andm specialist dementia care, with facilities including 60 en-suite bedrooms, sensory room and gardens.

Related topics:Lancashirelongridge

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice