Longridge Care Home residents delighted to receive a flying visit from Lancashire Owl Experience
Longridge Hall Care Home enjoyed a special visit from some owls from Lancashire Owl Experience.
The Preston-based care home hosted six different species of birds of prey, giving residents the opportunity to come face-to-face with the animals.
Among those visiting Longridge were a Barn Owl, a Little Owl, an Indian Scops Owl and a Southern White faced Owl.
The Lancashire Owl Experience held the session with a group of 30 residents, teaching them about the creatures and even giving them the chance to have them perched on their arms.
The visit was part of a programme of events at Longridge Hall, enabling those living there to try new activities and learn new skills, helping to enrich their lives and offer fresh experiences.
Steve Harper, owner of the Lancashire Owl Experience, said: “It was fantastic to see the pure joy in the residents’ faces as they handled the owls and learned more about them.
“I think these sorts of activities, especially in care homes, truly help to invigorate residents and I’m thrilled to have visited Longridge with our bird of prey.”
Tracey Hartley, care home manager, added: “Our residents absolutely loved their visit from the Lancashire Owl Experience.
“We have lots of former farmers living with us, so it was incredibly special to see the looks on their faces as they were able to get so close to these beautiful creatures.
“Activities such as this are fantastic for improving concentration, enhancing senses and boosting mood – it was absolutely priceless watching them all enjoy it so much.”
Longridge Hall, which is part of Sandstone Care Group, offers both residential andm specialist dementia care, with facilities including 60 en-suite bedrooms, sensory room and gardens.
