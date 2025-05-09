Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Villagers in Singleton are set to see a long-held dream realised, after Fylde Council announced plans to transform the heart of the village with a new village green.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following approval at the Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday, April 29, the £366,564 project will create a welcoming green space on land currently owned by the Richard Dumbreck Singleton Trust. In a show of community partnership, the Trust has pledged to transfer the land to Singleton Parish Council, paving the way for this transformative development.

Where and what

Set to unfold across the next two financial years, the proposed village green will feature new footpaths linking the Miller’s Arms Pub with the local school and church to help pedestrians avoid busy roads. The plan also includes extensive planting of trees, hedges and shrubs, a pond, grassed open areas, and new benches, fencing, gates, and lighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed site of the new village green in Singleton - near the Millers Arms pub | Google

Councillor Karen Buckley, Leader of Fylde Council said: “This is a truly exciting project that breathes new life into Singleton’s village centre. The new green will offer residents a beautiful, safe place to gather, walk, and enjoy nature. We’re proud to work alongside Singleton Parish Council and the Richard Dumbreck Trust to make this vision a reality, strengthening our commitment to clean, green spaces and thriving rural communities.”

Councillor Matthew Lee, Chairman of Singleton Parish Council, added: “This village green project has been a long-standing ambition for our community since the Trust’s masterplan was developed in 2014. We are delighted to see it finally moving forward with Fylde Council’s support. The new green space will not only improve safety for pedestrians but will also create a beautiful focal point that enhances our village’s character and provides a natural haven for residents and wildlife alike.”

This initiative builds on the success of similar schemes, such as the popular village green completed in Elswick in 2022. The project is supported by funding from Fylde Council and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, alongside Singleton Parish Council and the Richard Dumbreck Trust.

Once complete, the new village green will be maintained by Singleton Parish Council. The development remains subject to planning approval.