Long delays are growing on the M6 in both directions near Lancaster after a crash today.

The collision occurred on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 (Hampson Green) and 34 (Halton).

Long delays are growing on the M6 in both directions near Lancaster after a crash today | National Highways/ AA

The incident is causing miles of congestion on both sides of the motorway.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We let you know earlier that M6 northbound between junctions 33 and 34 had closed due to a road traffic collision.

“We can now let you know that the road is open for you to travel.

“There is still some residual traffic that has built up and one lane is still closed at the location due to ongoing grass cutting at the location.

“Thank you again for your patience and drive safely on your onward journeys.”

There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic on the northbound carriageway, and delays of around 17 minutes southbound, according to National Highways.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 2.15pm and 2.30pm.