'Lovely' dog who has spent half his life at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary looking for forever home
and live on Freeview channel 276
A lonely dog who has spent half of his life in a rescue centre is ready to find his new home.
Husky-cross Tyson has been at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary in Ramsbottom for more than 380 days.
The two-year-old is described as a "lovely boy who really enjoys exploring, playing and learning new things."
His description reads: "I can be nervous of new people but once I know you I'm a very loving cheeky boy.
"I could possibly live with another dog of the same size, an adult only home with active owners that have experience with sled dog breeds.
"I would benefit from a home that enjoys the outdoor life."
Tyson needs a husky-savvy family with no children or cats.
Click HERE to find out more about Tyson.