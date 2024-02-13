Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Homesafe Academy, which oversees the EngTech Fire Sprinkler Apprenticeship scheme, is looking to recruit six apprentices who will follow its three to four-year Building Services Engineering programme at Burnley College – one of the North West’s leading Apprenticeship training providers.

Working with the college since 2019, The Homesafe Academy is committed to training fire protection specialists to design and install the latest technical innovations in fire protection systems.

The 2024 cohort will start in September 2024, and will work on various aspects of the business on 12-week rotations, including site working, design, estimating and contractual support, with one day per week at Burnley College.

The Homesafe Group's Apprentice of the Year

Managing Director Suzanne Taylor commented: “The Homesafe Academy is a huge asset to the company and wider industry. By bringing aboard apprentices, not only do we have a pool of talented individuals with a fire sprinkler specific skill set who can contribute more efficiently to our client's needs, the rounded approach to work-based learning is helping our business grow and sharpen its competitive edge in the industry.”

Its 2022 apprentices are soon to enter their third year, employed by Homesafe Group business Ecotect Engineering. The organisation is collectively committed to helping plug the skills gap within the STEM sector, a rising problem in the UK and globally.

While 40% of all UK graduates have STEM degrees, more skilled entrants from higher technical education are needed.

Managing Director Suzanne Taylor continued: “To ensure we can provide our clients and industry with leading innovation design and installation, we must provide a workforce that can deliver. The Academy is our way of supporting the sector with highly skilled professionals. Only by investing today will the industry have the skills and workforce needed."

Suzanne Taylor, Managing Director at The Homesafe Group

Sam Bischtschuk, The Homesafe Group’s 2023 Apprentice of the Year, says, "The Building Services Engineering apprenticeship is an excellent way for anyone interested in fire sprinkler protection to enter the industry. The course at Burnley College is comprehensive, and the on-site and office-based experience really brings the academic aspects to life. Plus there are plenty of different roles apprentices can take up after getting their EngTech.