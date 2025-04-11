Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has been shortlisted for another impressive industry accolade at the 2025 Which? Awards.

The busy airport in Speke was crowned the UK’s best by Which? last year and named the UK’s favourite at the 2025 edition of the Travel Gossip Awards in March. Now, LJLA is vying to be named Travel Brand of the Year.

According to Which?, those shortlisted have scored highly for customer satisfaction and have a higher-than-average value-for-money rating. The category description reads: “Nominated companies have shown that they make life better for travellers by delivering the best trips and experiences judged from 1 March 2024 to 28 February 2025.”

LJLA is the only UK airport featured in the shortlist, and is up against four other travel brands including Jet2.

Which? Travel Brand of the Year 2025 shortlist

Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Jet2

Saga Ocean Cruises

Trailfinders

Zest Car Rental

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), a spokesperson for Liverpool John Lennon Airport said: “We have been shortlisted for @WhichUK's Travel Brand of the Year, alongside some of the best in the industry! Thank you to Which? for the nomination, and good luck to all involved!”

The Travel Brand of the Year award winner will be revealed on May 21, 2025.