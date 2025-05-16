Liverpool Airport promises 'something different' with exciting new opening

A brand-new brand coffee shop is preparing to open in Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

SOHO Coffee is due to open in the airport’s departure lounge next month, marking the food-led coffee business’ first store in the North West. In addition to their range of coffees and other hot drinks, they will be serving up fresh, handmade and high-quality food throughout the day for passengers.

With a focus on consciously crafted coffee and feel-good food, SOHO’s menu will feature everything from loaded jacket potatoes and seasonal salads to hearty breakfast rolls and signature drinks.

Artist impressions of the new SOHO Coffee unit in Liverpool Airport’s Departure Lounge. | LJLA

SOHO's collaborations with exciting brands like PerfectTed, will introduce premium matcha to the menu, while a partnership with Jammie Dodgers brings a playful twist to a new hot chocolate.

This new unit will have seating space for 100 passengers in addition to a ‘grab and go’ offer for those wanting to take their food away with them to eat onboard their flight later.

Lucy O’Shaughnessy, Commercial Director for Liverpool John Lennon Airport commented, “SOHO Coffee will bring something a little different to the range of coffee shops here at the airport with their alternative take on certain hot drinks, pastries and other snacks, which are sure to prove popular with our passengers.”

Fiona Nuttall, Head of Proposition at SOHO Coffee added, “We’re incredibly proud to be opening our very first store in Liverpool, and Liverpool John Lennon Airport is the perfect place to do it. This opening marks an exciting step in our growth journey, bringing our crafted coffee and handcrafted food to even more customers across the UK

“This new retail unit will complete the works we have been undertaking over the past 18 months to develop new and improved food and beverage facilities for our growing numbers of passengers.”