Live M61 updates as heavy traffic builds southbound after 'lorry fire' near Bamber Bridge

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST
Heavy traffic was building on the M61 southbound due to a “lorry fire” near Bamber Bridge.

Two out of three lanes were closed between the M6 and junction 9 (Clayton Brook) at approximately 1.45pm today.

Delays of up to 30 minutes were building on the M6 southbound with congestion past junction 32 (Broughton) on approach to the incident.

Follow our live blog below for the latest updates:

Key Events

  • Two out of three lanes closed between M6 and junction 9 (Clayton Brook)
  • Delays of up to 30 minutes were building on the M6 southbound
  • National Highways confirm the closure is due to a lorry fire
15:50 BSTUpdated 15:51 BST

Fire extinguished - delays of 30 minutes remain

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Fire extinguished and all lanes are open on the M61 southbound between M6 and junction 9.

“Delays in excess of 30 minutes, affecting the M61 and M6 southbound.

“Safe onwards journey if travelling today.”

15:49 BST

Pictures from the scene

National Highways
National Highways
National Highways

15:47 BST

Delays building on M61, M6 and M55

AA
15:44 BST

Lanes closed on M61 southbound due to 'lorry fire'

