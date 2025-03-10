Live M6 updates: 90-minute delays after lorry crash closes northbound carriageway near Preston
The collision was reported on the M6 northbound between junctions 31 (Samlesbury) and 32 (Broughton) at around 1.10pm.
Police closed the northbound carriageway while the scene was cleared, leading to congestion backing up to junction 30 (Blacow Bridge).
Traffic was also building on the southbound carriageway and the M55 eastbound at junction 1.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please find an alternative route where possible.”
M6 crash
M6 returns to normal
Police explain why M6 north was closed for 20 hours after lorry crash
Lancashire Police have issued a statement explaining why the M6 northbound was closed for nearly 20 hours following a serious lorry crash near Preston.
All lanes open
What the M6 is like right now
The M6 has reopened 20 hours after yesterday’s lorry crash brought the motorway - and much of the Preston area - to a standstill.
Traffic coping well
Traffic is coping well despite the lane closures.
One lane remains closed on M6 northbound for barrier repairs
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M6 northbound has now reopened between J31 (Preston) and J32 (M55).
“A lane 4 (of 4) closure is in place in both directions to facilitate further barrier repairs.
“There remains heavy congestion on approach northbound, please allow for extra journey time.”
National Highways expect road will 'remain closed for the rest of the day'
M6 and M61 northbound are experiencing ‘severe congestion’
A spokesman for National Highways said: “We're reminding drivers of the severe impact on traffic this evening resulting from a full closure of the M6 north between J31 & J32 following a collision and diesel spillage.
“M61 north and M6 north are experiencing severe congestion as are local roads in Preston.”
'Severe' delays northbound
Traffic is still backed up to junction 28 on the M6 northbound.
Traffic easing on M6 southbound
Traffic is easing on the M6 southbound, but severe delays remain northbound.
Picture reveals extent of central reservation damage
'Road is expected to remain closed all day'
National Highways said the M6 northbound is “expected to remain closed all day”.
Lane 4 is also closed southbound as the central barrier is repaired.
'Full resurfacing operation will be required'
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M6 in Lancashire remains closed northbound between J31 and J32 near Preston following a collision involving a lorry.
“The vehicle has now been recovered.
Traffic chaos in Preston
Live traffic maps show that most roads in Preston are heavily congested due to the M6 closure.
Approximately 3.5 miles of stationary traffic approaching closure of M6 northbound
There is 60-minute delay northbound and a 90-minute delay southbound.
A spokesman for National Highways said: “Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”
'Contractors en route to assist with large diesel spillage'
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The M6 in Lancashire is closed northbound between J31 and J32 near Preston following a collision involving a HGV which has struck the central reservation.
Emergency services including Lancashire Police are currently on scene. National Highways traffic officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management and strategic closures.
“Lanes 3 and 4 of (4) are closed on the southbound carriageway, as the HGV has come to rest on top of the central reservation.
“Contractors are en route to assist with a large diesel spillage that is affecting all lanes of the carriageway.”
Diversion details
Northbound traffic is being diverted via the solid triangle diversion symbol
- Exit M6 J31 and at the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A59
- At the next roundabout, take the second exit onto the A583
- At the A6 junction, turn right towards M6/M55
- Continue to follow the A6 northbound to M55 J1 (Broughton)
- At the roundabout, take the third exit and follow the M55 to rejoin the M6 at J32