Leyland town centre pubs and bars including Wetherspoons shut early due to eletrical fault in Hough Lane
Fire crews were called to Hough Lane at around 8pm with four engines parked up outside the row of shops between the market and Leyland United Reform Church.
Crews investigated but found no sign of fire and handed the incident over to Electricity North West who worked into the early hours of the morning to restore power.
The electrical fault left pubs and restaurants without enough power to operate tills and pumps, causing a number of nightspots – including Wetherspoons pub The Leyland Lion, to close early.
Electricity North West told residents and businesses that power would have to be switched off until around 2.30am while engineers made urgent repairs.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 7.55pm, four fire engines from Leyland, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge and Chorley were mobilised to an incident on Hough Lane in Leyland.
“On arrival crews found there to be no sign of a fire.
“Firefighters were at the scene for approximately one hour.”