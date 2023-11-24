News you can trust since 1886
Leyland town centre pubs and bars including Wetherspoons shut early due to eletrical fault in Hough Lane

Pubs, bars and restaurants in Leyland town centre were forced to close early last night due to a fault with electricity cables beneath the street.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 24th Nov 2023, 09:09 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 09:13 GMT
Fire crews were called to Hough Lane at around 8pm with four engines parked up outside the row of shops between the market and Leyland United Reform Church.

Crews investigated but found no sign of fire and handed the incident over to Electricity North West who worked into the early hours of the morning to restore power.

The electrical fault left pubs and restaurants without enough power to operate tills and pumps, causing a number of nightspots – including Wetherspoons pub The Leyland Lion, to close early.

Fire crews at the scene in Hough Lane, Leyland on Thursday night (November 23). (Picture by Mark Hewitson)Fire crews at the scene in Hough Lane, Leyland on Thursday night (November 23). (Picture by Mark Hewitson)
Fire crews at the scene in Hough Lane, Leyland on Thursday night (November 23). (Picture by Mark Hewitson)

Electricity North West told residents and businesses that power would have to be switched off until around 2.30am while engineers made urgent repairs.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: “At 7.55pm, four fire engines from Leyland, Penwortham, Bamber Bridge and Chorley were mobilised to an incident on Hough Lane in Leyland.

“On arrival crews found there to be no sign of a fire.

“Firefighters were at the scene for approximately one hour.”

