A Leyland eatery has closed its doors after the landlord took back possession of the building amid claims of unpaid rent.

A legal notice of forfeiture has appeared on the door of Haus of Peri Peri on Hough Lane confirming that the landlord has “peaceably re-entered and taken possession” of the property.

The notice - dated September 19, 2025 - states that the landlord JSH Real Estate Limited, acting through an agent from Final Debt Recovery Ltd, has exercised its right to reclaim the property due to rent arrears that remained unpaid for more than 14 days.

The notice cites clauses in the lease agreement signed in October 2021, which give the landlord the right to forfeit the tenancy if rent is not paid on time.

It reads: “Further to the complete default of the above terms and outstanding rent due which remains unpaid for more than 14 days.

“Accordingly, the lease is forfeited and the Landlord has lawfully taken possession. “

It also warns that any attempt to enter the premises without consent will constitute trespass, and confirms that the landlord is now the “involuntary bailee” of any goods, stock or equipment left inside.

Haus of Peri Peri served a wide menu including burgers, gourmet hot dogs, peri chicken, pancakes, waffles, cakes and sundaes.

Attempts by the Lancashire Post to contact the business have so far been unsuccessful.

Calls to the restaurant have gone unanswered and its voicemail is full.

Its Google listing also shows the venue as ‘temporarily closed.’

The future of the site remains unclear.