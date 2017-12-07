Leyland sisters create adorable canine Christmas cards

Two sisters from Leyland have enlisted the help of their dogs to create some adorable Christmas cards.

The stars of the show cockapoos Fudge, six, and Poppy, eight, have posed up as Mary and Joseph, two of the three kings and Santa and his reindeer.

Fudge dressed up for Christmas

Nutritionalist Becky Ellison, 27, first came up with the idea four years ago when she was chronically ill while suffering with Lyme disease for 12 years.

For fun, Becky and younger sister, Hannah Bunce, 24, first re-enacted the nativity scene with Mary (Fudge) and Joseph (Poppy) and a dog teddy as baby Jesus and sent them out as Christmas cards.

Becky, from Leyland, said: “Everybody loved the cards so we decided to do it again the following year and then it snowballed from there.

“Now everyone looks forward to receiving their cockapoo cards and wonder what we’re going to do each year.

Poppy and Fudge saw me through some tough times and they are our world

“Maybe it is a little bit crazy but it started when I was ill and needed a project, so it was funny at the time.

“We also adore our dogs, so it is a lovely thing to do.”

Poppy was the family’s original dog, so when Becky moved out from home she got a cockapoo of her own and called her Fudge.

Poppy is Waitrose manager Hannah’s dog and Fudge is Becky’s and the pooches are also sisters.

Fudge was even honorary bridesmaid at her owner’s wedding in September this year. Poppy was a bridesmaid at Hannah’s too.

Becky said: “Our dogs are so lovely, it seems fitting that we use them to spread some festive cheer as they always brighten up our days.

The scenes

The first scene that Hannah and Becky created was a nativity with Fudge dressed as Mary and Poppy as Joseph.

The following year they created another nativity scene with the three kings, with some help from their pal’s dog Tilly as the third king.

After that came Santa in his slight being pulled by reindeer.

This year’s card shows a Christmas wedding scene – as both sisters have recently married – with Poppy as the groom and Fudge as the bride.

The sisters start their project in September so that the cards are ready in time for Christmas.