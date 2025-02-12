Leyland shoplifter who stole meat and protein bars from The Range, Aldi and Tesco stores jailed
Andrew Ritchie targeted The Range, Aldi and Tesco stores, stealing joints of meat, poultry and protein bars.
He was arrested on Monday following numerous enquiries and later charged with two counts of theft from a shop and two attempted thefts.
Ritchie, 29, of Leyland Lane, Leyland appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court earlier this week where he pleaded guilty to the charges.
He was jailed for 14 weeks.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The operation focuses on increased patrols in hotspot areas, strengthening partnerships with local retailers, and sharing intelligence to better understand and combat retail crime.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.