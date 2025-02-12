Leyland shoplifter who stole meat and protein bars from The Range, Aldi and Tesco stores jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 15:07 BST
A shoplifter who targeted multiple stores in Leyland has been jailed.

Andrew Ritchie targeted The Range, Aldi and Tesco stores, stealing joints of meat, poultry and protein bars.

Most Popular

He was arrested on Monday following numerous enquiries and later charged with two counts of theft from a shop and two attempted thefts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Andrew Ritchie stole meat and protein bars from The Range, Aldi and Tesco stores in Leylandplaceholder image
Andrew Ritchie stole meat and protein bars from The Range, Aldi and Tesco stores in Leyland | Lancashire Police

Ritchie, 29, of Leyland Lane, Leyland appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court earlier this week where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was jailed for 14 weeks.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary's initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

The operation focuses on increased patrols in hotspot areas, strengthening partnerships with local retailers, and sharing intelligence to better understand and combat retail crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:LeylandTescoAldiThe Range
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice