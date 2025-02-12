A shoplifter who targeted multiple stores in Leyland has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Ritchie targeted The Range, Aldi and Tesco stores, stealing joints of meat, poultry and protein bars.

He was arrested on Monday following numerous enquiries and later charged with two counts of theft from a shop and two attempted thefts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Ritchie stole meat and protein bars from The Range, Aldi and Tesco stores in Leyland | Lancashire Police

Ritchie, 29, of Leyland Lane, Leyland appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court earlier this week where he pleaded guilty to the charges.

He was jailed for 14 weeks.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary's initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

The operation focuses on increased patrols in hotspot areas, strengthening partnerships with local retailers, and sharing intelligence to better understand and combat retail crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.