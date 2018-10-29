Leyland's dog issues aired as new group meets council

A meeting called over concerns about public safety surrounding dog issues in Leyland has been described as “positive but frustrating”.

The meeting between a newly-formed dog owners’ group and representatives of South Ribble Borough Council – including councillor Sue Jones – took place at the Civic Centre.

It had been hoped police representatives could attend, but they were unable to make it due to other commitments.

The dog safety campaigners want action taken on a range of dog issues in Leyland.

It stems from concerns about what has been described as ‘an out of control’ dog on Spring Gardens, Leyland.

Folk took to social media with a host of concerns about the dog – a German shepherd – which was said to have attacked a number of people.

It was feared the dog was a danger to the local community and that it could cause serious injury.

Loretta Whiteley, an organiser of the new Facebook group Dog Issues Leyland, who attended the meeting, said: “I think it went as to be expected really.

“Everybody is aware of the situation from the council’s point of view.

“I suppose they’re in a Catch 22 situation because their remit is they will only deal with dog on dog issues.

“There has been some advice given to the owner of the dog which he’s complying with to a certain degree, but there’s certainly a lot of issues.

“The police weren’t able to attend because they had an emergency call which I fully understand.

“It was positive but frustrating. There are things going on which can’t be discussed with us, which I fully understand. It felt like a very positive step forward.”

She said the council had a duty of care to residents, which was agreed.

“We were hoping to have wider discussions concerning things like dog fouling,” she said.

“Let’s be proactive rather than reactive. The Government’s addressing the Dangerous Dogs Act, I want to try if possible to say, let’s get ahead of things.”

She added: “Unfortunately the meeting went on a lot later concerning issues in Spring Gardens.

“From the point of view of councillor Jones, she said she is available anytime if there’s anything we want to discuss.

“She’s pretty much on board with it.

“From the residents’ point of view it appears we are no further along than a month, twelve months ago. It was a good open discussion and hopefully the council officers have taken on board what we said.”