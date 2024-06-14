Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leyland pub is set for an internal and external makeover.

Star Pubs, which owns Dunkirk Hall in Dubnkirk Lane, want to turn the venue into a “premium community pub”, and have applied for permission for external works owing to the building’s Grade II-listed status.

These include extending the beer garden, replacing existing signage, associated lighting and exterior painting/rendering. The brewery also want to carry out internal redecoration, but this will not be decided until a new landlord is found.

A spokesman for Star Pubs said: “A refurbishment of the Dunkirk Hall on the outskirts of Leyland will turn the site into a premium community pub, ensuring it stands out from local competition. The works will include a redecoration of the indoor trading space and an extension of the garden to ensure it benefits from maximum sunshine during the day.

“The works are subject to finding a new licensee to take on the pub. We have interest locally but cannot confirm details at this stage.”