Leyland pub Dunkirk Hall is set for big overhaul - here's what we know so far
Star Pubs, which owns Dunkirk Hall in Dubnkirk Lane, want to turn the venue into a “premium community pub”, and have applied for permission for external works owing to the building’s Grade II-listed status.
These include extending the beer garden, replacing existing signage, associated lighting and exterior painting/rendering. The brewery also want to carry out internal redecoration, but this will not be decided until a new landlord is found.
A spokesman for Star Pubs said: “A refurbishment of the Dunkirk Hall on the outskirts of Leyland will turn the site into a premium community pub, ensuring it stands out from local competition. The works will include a redecoration of the indoor trading space and an extension of the garden to ensure it benefits from maximum sunshine during the day.
“The works are subject to finding a new licensee to take on the pub. We have interest locally but cannot confirm details at this stage.”
History of the pub Dunkirk Hall is a Grade II, 17th-century listed building. The stone lintel over the main door dates it to 1629 in the reign of Charles I. It was originally a manor house, but for most of the 20th century it became an office building before conversion to a pub in 1983. The interior is largely open plan with exposed brickwork and beams.
